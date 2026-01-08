Adam Nemec Joins the Sudbury Wolves

On Monday, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Sudbury Wolves announced that Adam Nemec had committed to the team. ​

Nemec was the 96th overall selection in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

​Vice President & General Manager Rob Papineau shared his thoughts on Nemec joining the Sudbury Wolves.

“We are thrilled to add Adam to our hockey club,” Papineau said. “He was a player we highly valued in the 2024 CHL Import Draft and have had a great relationship with him and his advisor since our meeting that summer. Adam brings size and speed to our team and is a talented player who has played with men and has a solid international resume. He comes from a strong hockey family, and we welcome Adam and his family to the Sudbury Wolves and the OHL.​"

Nemec, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward, has played his last two seasons for HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga. ​

He is eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, with pre-draft rankings placing him as a second or third-round candidate. ​

Nemec’s older brother, Simon, has been a key piece of the New Jersey Devils' lineup since being drafted second overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.​

Nemec shared a message ahead of joining the Sudbury Wolves through a team press release. ​

“I’m super excited to join the Wolves family,” said Adam Nemec. “I can’t wait to meet my coaches and teammates and the fans of the team."

