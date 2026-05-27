Adirondack Thunder Continue Their Affiliation With New Jersey Devils

“We’re thrilled to continue our affiliation with the Utica Comets and New Jersey Devils through the 2026-27 season,” said Mead. “The proximity between Glens Falls and Utica has been a tremendous asset for both organizations, allowing for seamless player movement and strong communication between our coaching and hockey operations staffs. Over the past several seasons, we’ve built an outstanding working relationship with the Comets and Devils organizations, and we’re excited to continue growing that partnership together.”