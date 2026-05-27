Adirondack Thunder Continue Their Affiliation With New Jersey Devils

The Adirondack Thunder will continue their affiliation with the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets through the 2026-27 season.
President of the Adirondack Thunder, Jeff Mead, shared his excitement about the deal.
“We’re thrilled to continue our affiliation with the Utica Comets and New Jersey Devils through the 2026-27 season,” said Mead. “The proximity between Glens Falls and Utica has been a tremendous asset for both organizations, allowing for seamless player movement and strong communication between our coaching and hockey operations staffs. Over the past several seasons, we’ve built an outstanding working relationship with the Comets and Devils organizations, and we’re excited to continue growing that partnership together.”
This past season, the Thunder set a franchise record for the highest average attendance. In addition, the team made the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in 11 seasons.
Players on the team include those with two-way AHL contracts, ECHL deals, NHL contracts, and AHL one-way agreements.
New Jersey Devils Assistant General Manager and Utica Comets General Manager Braden Birch spoke about the agreement.
“On behalf of the New Jersey Devils organization, we are excited to continue our affiliation with the Adirondack Thunder through the 2026-27 season,” Birch said. “We look forward to continuing the success the Thunder had this past season and appreciate the developmental focus they provide for our AHL/NHL clubs."
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