Allen Returns to Net, Devils Rally Past Kings 6-4

Jake Allen started in the net for the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night, earning his first start since February 25th. Allen had backed up Jacob Markstrom for seven straight games.
In his first outing, he earned a 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Kings. saving 27 of the 31 shots faced.
"I was itching to get back in the net," Allen said. "I definitely felt some rust, no question... but at the same time, I found a way to get through the game".
The Devils began the game with a 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the first period.
The Kings responded with three unanswered goals in the second period. Five goals total - four from the Devils and one from the Kings - solidified the win for the Devils.
Allen spoke about the team’s effort throughout the third period.
"We easily could have probably just turned it in after that second period," Allen said to NJD.tv. "Everyone found a way to dig in, and it's a good sign".
13 minutes into the third period, the game was tied at 4-4. Late goals from Jack Hughes and Timo Meier gave the Devils the lead.
The lone goal from the Kings came from Kings captain Anze Kopitar.
Kopitar had two goals on the night, tying and breaking Marcel Dionne’s record for most points by a King all-time (1,307).
The King's Captain announced that he would retire after this season.
Allen spoke about the respect he has for Kopitar.
The Devils got back in the win column as they head into their final game of the seven-game homestand.
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