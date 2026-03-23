Allen Stops 26 of 27 But Devils Fall Short in 2-1 Loss to Capitals

Despite Jake Allen stopping 26 of 27 shots on Friday night, the New Jersey Devils could not clinch a victory against the Capitals.
The Devils ultimately fell 2-1.
The Capitals held a 1-0 lead throughout the game, scoring an empty net goal towards the end of the third. With seconds left in the game, the Devils got on the board, but it was already too late.
"I thought we had a push in the third; we had some looks,” Allen said. “But they’re a really good team in the DZone and the OZone. They have a really good hockey team here, and made it difficult for us to get in tight in front of the net and get some good looks. When we did, Thompson made some great saves.”
Captain Nico Hischier expressed his feelings towards the team's inability to support their goaltender.
“I feel bad for him," Hischier said. "He gave everything he had, and we’ve got to make sure that we get the win for him. Played an unbelievable game. In the third, he kept us in the game with big saves. We just couldn’t score. We’ve got to be better for him.”
The loss, which marked the team's first in four games, prompted Allen to share a message with the team following the game.
“We’ve been playing some good hockey; guys should keep their heads high," Allen said. "We have some momentum here. It was a close game against a divisional rival, and it’s nice now to have a couple of days to regroup and hit the road again. We’re headed in the right direction.”
The Devils will not play again until Tuesday, when they face the Dallas Stars.
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