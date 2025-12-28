Arseny Gritsyuk Has Been A Star For The Devils

The New Jersey Devils have struggled recently, but their losses do not diminish the reality that the team has landed a star in rookie Arseny Gritsyuk. ​

The 24-year-old Russian forward has earned 16 points in his first 33 NHL games, recording seven assists and scoring five goals this season. He averages 15:09 minutes on the ice per game, has taken 76 shots on goal, and has won 50% of his faceoffs this season. ​

Despite missing a few games with an upper-body injury, Gritsyuk has provided the vital spark this team needed this season.

​Gritsyuk was the most highly anticipated addition to the team. After several seasons in the KHL, questions remained about how he would adjust to North American hockey.​

Gritsryuk has exceeded expectations, ranking first in stopped shots on goals, shots on goal, and scoring chances.​

The forward has contributed both defensively and offensively and has been a reliable player for the team this year. ​He quickly became a fan favorite on and off the ice and has generated excitement around the Devils early on.

