Arseny Gritsyuk Reflects On Rookie Season

New Jersey Devils rookie Arseny Gritsyuk ended his first season with 31 points in 66 games.
The 25-year-old scored 13 goals and recorded 18 assists in his first NHL season.
Reflecting on his first NHL season during exit interviews, the rookie shared his impressions of the league.
“So tough league. Everybody wants to hit you, kill you. In front of the net, you don’t have chance to stay like more than two seconds," Gritsyuk said to NJD.tv. "I'm happy, but I can be better. Every time I want to be better in my game, and not a lot of points. I wanted more!"
Further highlighting his season, Gritsyuk averaged 15:10 minutes on the ice, scored two power-play goals, took 149 shots, and posted a 30.8% faceoff rate.
Gritsyuk was selected 129th in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Devils.
His Devils debut was highly anticipated, and despite missing several games due to injuries, the rookie had a strong showing in his first season.
To cap off his rookie year, he ranked 13th among all league rookies for points, 14th for goals, and 12th in assists.
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