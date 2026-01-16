Assessing the Devils' Goaltending: Tom Fitzgerald's Midseason Reflections

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald spoke to the media for the first time this season, assessing his goaltending situation.
Jacob Markstrom has served as the Devils’ starting goaltender this season, appearing in 24 games and recording a .879 save percentage. With 12 wins and 10 losses, Markstrom has not performed to expectations this season, prompting Fitzgerald to reflect on his goaltender’s play via NJD.tv.
Alongside Markstrom, Jake Allen has shared goaltending duties. Together, they have totaled 24 wins and 21 losses for the Devils.
Recently, the team has dropped out of a playoff spot and struggled to secure victories.
Despite recent challenges, on October 31st, the Devils announced they would be extending Markstrom, signing him to a two-year, $12 million contract extension ($6M AAV).
When asked how he evaluates the decision to extend the 35-year-old goaltender, Fitzgerald stood by it.
“Marky’d be the first to tell you about his ups and downs this year, but when you go back and evaluate him at that point (of the extension), you looked at his playoffs and how well he played in the Carolina series,” Fitzgerald said. “We don’t ask our goalies to be spectacular every game. Just give us a chance.”
Nevertheless, per Evolving-Hockey, Markstrom currently ranks 77th out of 82 goalies in goals saved above expected (minus-5.23), highlighting ongoing concerns about goaltending performance.
With the season now past its midpoint, the Devils will need to address these goaltending issues if they hope to make a playoff push. Fitzgerald shared his faith in the goaltending tandem.
“I just felt working with (goalie) Jake Allen, the tandem that they had gave us the best opportunity to win hockey games. And I still believe that.”
The Devils will play again on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
