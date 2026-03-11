Belief in the Core: Devils Stand Pat at NHL Trade Deadline

The New Jersey Devils and general manager Tom Fitzgerald showed the core identity of this team with his trade-deadline moves – or lack thereof.
While no breaking trades included the New Jersey Devils at this year's NHL trade deadline, the team showed its belief in the core players already on the team.
Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, and Luke Hughes are the core five players on the Devils.
Fitzgerald’s decisions highlight his intent to build around the existing roster. He explained his mindset heading into the trade deadline with NJD.tv.
“I do believe in this core. I believe in the four or five players that make up that core,” Fitzgerald said. “We need something new, new juice here to help us move forward. That was something I tried to focus on today and try to add to the group without deleting. But if I had to delete something, it would be for the betterment of this group moving forward and the future of this organization.”
Although there were no additions to the team, Fitzgerald shared his plans to re-sign defenseman Simon Nemec and forward Arseny Gritsyuk.
"We’ll definitely get a deal done with Simon. … He did change agencies. He went through what he means to us. He’s a good, young defenseman. He’s part of our organization until he’s not."
Similarly, Fitzgerald spoke about the future between the Devils and Gritsyuk.
“We’ve talked to his agent. He loves New Jersey. We own his rights. He’s been a joy to watch, and he adds so much to our team,” Fitzgerald said. “I’m looking forward to his development and growth as he gets more comfortable with this league. Absolutely, we see him long term."
Despite no moves being made, the Devils found themselves on a four-game win streak, which was ended on Sunday. The team has defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, the New York Rangers, the Florida Panthers, and the St. Louis Blues, before losing to the Detroit Red Wings.
