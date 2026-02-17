Chasing Gold: Devils Players Highlighted at the Winter Games

Seven New Jersey Devils players are showcasing their talents at the Winter Olympics, representing four different national teams.
Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, and Jonas Siegenthaler are representing Switzerland; Jack Hughes is competing for Team USA; Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom are with Team Sweden; and Simon Nemec is playing for Slovakia—all taking the stage in Milano Cortina.
With the Men’s qualification playoffs set to kick off on Tuesday, let’s take a look at how each Devils player has performed so far.
Team Switzerland boasts three Devils on its roster.
Timo Meier has been great for Team Switzerland, earning six points in the tournament and scoring two goals in the opening game.
Devils captain Nico Hischier has earned one assist and is tied for the team's shots on goal with five.
The final player for Team Switzerland is Jonas Siegenthaler, who has taken four shots on goal.
For Team USA, Jack Hughes has three points, two assists, and one goal. The forward is playing alongside a stacked roster, but has played well. Mike Rupp complimented Hughes on his play with Team USA.
“I would argue Jack Hughes has been (Team USA’s) best player,” Rupp said.
Next, we turn to Team Sweden, where Jesper Bratt and Jacob Markstrom are representing the Devils.
Jesper Bratt has earned one assist in three games, although he was benched in the third game against Slovakia.
His teammate, Jacob Markstrom, earned one start for Team Sweden. Markstrom won the game, but allowed a late goal that hurt Sweden’s positioning in their group standings.
The final player is Simon Nemec, who has had a strong offensive performance in the Olympics. Nemec has two assists so far and has the most scoring chances for a defenseman.
The games for Tuesday are set: Germany and France face off at 6:10 am ET, Switzerland and Italy at 6:10 am ET, Czechia and Denmark at 10:40 am, and Sweden and Latvia at 3:10 PM.
