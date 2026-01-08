Check In: Halfway Through The Season

The New Jersey Devils have hit the halfway mark in the 2025-26 season. Here are the stats as the team looks ahead to the second half of their year. ​The team has a record of 22-18-2 through their first 42 games. ​

Goal leaders ​

Timo Meier - 12 Nico Hischier - 12 Jack Hughes - 11 Dawson Mercer - 11 Connor Brown - 8

Assists ​

Jesper Bratt -24 Nico Hischier - 20 Luke Hughes - 17 Dawson Mercer - 15 Jack Hughes - 13

Points

Jesper Bratt - 33 Nico Hischier - 32 Dawson Mercer - 26 Timo Meier - 25 Jack Hughes - 24

Plus/Minus ​

Dawson Mercer +8 Colton White +6 Simon Nemec +4 Cody Glass +2 Connor Brown +1

Hits ​

Paul Cotter 106 Brenden Dillon 102 Timo Meier 70 Ondrj Palat 69 Jonas Siegenthaler 61

Blocks ​

Jonas Siegenthaler 70 Brenden Dillon 59 Brett Pesce 49 Simon Nemec 46 Dougie Hamilton 39

Faceoff %​

Nico Hischier 54.4 Cody Glass 52.9 Luke Glendening 50.2 Juho Lammikko 49.1 Dawson Mercer 39.6

Shots

Timo Meier 124 Nico Hischier 109 Jesper Bratt 100 Dougie Hamilton 98 Luke Hughes 92

As they approach the second half, the Devils need more consistency. They can build on first-half positives but must adjust to push for the playoffs.

