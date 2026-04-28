Chris Scoppetto and Devils Set for 2026 Men’s World Cup

The New Jersey Devils will be represented at the 2026 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland, as equipment manager Chris Scoppetto joins the staff.
Scoppetto has been with the Devils since the 2016-17 season. Throughout his extensive career, he has served as the equipment manager for the 2026 Winter Games in Italy, the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, and the 2011, ’17, ’19, and ’22 IIHF Men’s World Championship. He was also on Team USA's staff at the 2004 World Cup.
The 52-year-old, known as “Frosty,” has been in the NHL since 1997-98.
Over his NHL tenure, he spent two seasons with the Phoenix Coyotes, six with the Nashville Predators, three with the Detroit Red Wings, and eight with the Florida Panthers.
Adding to his achievements, he won the Stanley Cup in 2007-08 with the Red Wings, was part of the NHL 4 Nations Runner-Up team in 2024, and was part of the Gold Medal team this year at the Milano-Cortina Olympics.
In addition to staff representation, three Devils players have confirmed attendance: Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Jonas Siegenthaler.
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