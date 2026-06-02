Claude Lemieux, New Jersey Devils Legend and Four-Time Stanley Cup Champion, Dies at 60
On May 28th, the NHL announced the passing of New Jersey Devils legend Claude Lemieux.
A four-time Stanley Cup Champion, he spent six seasons with New Jersey.
Joining the Devils in the 1990-91 season, Lemieux scored 30 goals in 78 games during his first year with the team. After five straight seasons with the team, Lemieux left for the Colorado Avalanche. Returning in 1999-00, he appeared in 70 games, recorded 38 points, and captured his fourth Stanley Cup.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on Lemieux’s passing.
“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Claude Lemieux, a four-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest big-game players in hockey history," Bettman said.
“Lemieux forged his postseason reputation and won the Cup for the first time as a rookie in 1986, when he scored 10 goals in the Playoffs for the Montreal Canadiens. He won the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoffs MVP in 1995, scoring 13 goals in 20 postseason games with the New Jersey Devils. He also was an integral part of Cup-winning teams in Colorado, in 1996, and back with New Jersey in 2000.
“Overall, his teams reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 15 straight seasons; his 234 postseason games played rank sixth in NHL history; and his 80 career Playoff goals rank ninth. In recent years, as a player agent, he has represented some of the top stars in the NHL.
“We send our deepest condolences to Claude’s wife, Deborah, and his four children, Brendan, Claudia, Michael, and Christopher.”
Leading all skaters with 13 goals, Lemieux guided the Devils to their first Stanley Cup.
“I think it’s just unbelievable,” Lemieux said to NHL.com. “I look at some of the names on this trophy and on the Stanley Cup, it’s incredible. To be a part of the team that won the first Stanley Cup for the New Jersey Devils, who would have thought it?”
The New Jersey Devils released a statement following the news of Lemieux’s passing.
"The New Jersey Devils organization is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Devil Claude Lemieux. Widely respected throughout the NHL, both as a trusted agent and a valued colleague, Claude leaves behind a lasting legacy within our game that he gave so much to. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time."
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