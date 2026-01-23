Colton White Called Up For New Jersey Devils

On Wednesday, the New Jersey Devils called up Colton White from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Earning four assists, White has contributed in over 23 games with the Devils this season.
Drafted 97th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Devils, the 28-year-old is now back with the team.
Over six seasons, White played 107 NHL games: first with the Devils, then with the Anaheim Ducks after signing as a free agent in July 2022, before returning to New Jersey in July 2024. He has earned 14 points, all assists.
White, a defenseman, spent his first four NHL seasons with the Devils, then joined Anaheim as a free agent on July 14, 2022.
On July 1, 2024, he rejoined the Devils as a free agent.
Meeting the Devils in Vancouver, the defenseman prepares for Friday’s match-up against the Canucks.
