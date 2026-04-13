Daws and Vilen Get Their Shot as Devils Close Out Season

The New Jersey Devils announced on Friday that the team had recalled goaltender Nico Daws and defenseman Topias Vilen from the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets.
The Devils are heading into the final game of their season. The team currently sits in seventh in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 42-36-3.
Ahead of the team's 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, they announced that goaltender Jacob Markstrom would be done for the season.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared that Markstrom will rest and rehab nagging injuries for the remainder of the season.
In his absence, Daws will have an opportunity to play for the team. Daws has appeared in 53 NHL games, all with the Devils. He has an all-time record of 23-23-1 with a .899 save percentage. He was selected as the 84th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
Ahead of his call-up, Daws had appeared in one game, saving 31 shots on net and allowing one goal.
Daws made his second appearance on Sunday, stopping 30 of the 33 shots he faced, in the team's 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
On the other hand, Vilen has played the past three seasons with the Utica Comets. The 23-year-old has appeared in 49 games with the Comets this season and has recorded 24 points.
Vilen was selected 129th in the 2021 NHL draft by the Devils.
He made his NHL debut on Sunday, skating for just over 12 minutes.
The Devils will close out their season on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.
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