Dawson Mercer Named To Team Canada Roster At IIHF World Championship

Team Canada announced that New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer had been added to the team’s roster for the IIHF Men’s World Championship.
The tournament will take place in Switzerland from May 15th to May 31st.
On Tuesday, Hockey Canada announced that both Mercer and Philadelphia Flyers Porter Martone had been added to the roster.
“ROSTER UPDATE | Porter Martone and Dawson Mercer have been added to 🇨🇦’s National Men’s Team for #MensWorlds.MISE À JOUR | Porter Martone et Dawson Mercer s’ajoutent à l’équipe nationale masculine du 🇨🇦 pour le #MondialMasculin.
— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 12, 2026.”
This season, Mercer played all 82 games for the New Jersey Devils, tallying 20 goals and 22 assists for 42 points.
This is Mercer's third IIHF Worlds appearance for Canada. He won silver in 2022 and finished fourth in 2024.
Mercer joins a list of 23 players previously announced.
The tournament will kick off on Friday, May 15th.
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