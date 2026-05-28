Day Four: Devils At World Championship

On the fourth day of the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, all seven New Jersey Devils players were in action.
The Devils who were competing on the global stage are: Hameenaho represents Finland; Brown and Mercer Canada; Cotter USA; Hischier and Meier Switzerland; and Melovsky Czechia.
The first game of the day was between Finland and Team USA. Finland secured a 6-2 victory over the USA. Lenni Hameenaho had a strong performance for Finland. Hameenaho recorded three points: one goal and two assists. He was involved in three of the team's six goals.
On the other hand, Paul Cotter recorded no points in 15 minutes of ice time.
The next game of the tournament was between Team Canada and Denmark. Canada secured a dominating 5-1 victory. Two Devils competed on Team Canada: Connor Brown and Dawson Mercer. Brown recorded no points in 17 shifts totaling just under 15 minutes of ice time, while Mercer was not listed on the active roster for the game.
The third game of the day ended in a 6-1 win for Team Switzerland over Team Germany.
Devils captain Nico Hischier and Timo Meier both competed for Team Switzerland. Hischier and Meier each had a two-point performance. Hischier scored one goal and added one assist, while Meier had two assists.
The final game of the day featured Team Sweden and Team Czechia. Devils 2024 6th-round draft pick Matyas Melovsky recorded no points in the team's 4-3 victory.
The tournament continues, as the seven players each compete for the championship.
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