Day Eight: Devils at World Championships

On the eighth day of the IIHF World Championship tournament, four games were played featuring three Devils players.
The three players who were in action on May 22nd were Lenni Hameenaho for Finland, and Connor Brown and Dawson Mercer for Canada.
Team Finland defeated Team Great Britain 4-0. Hameenaho contributed an assist in the game, helping Finland secure the win.
The other two Devils who hit the ice also came off victorious as Team Canada defeated Slovenia 3-1.
Connor Brown recorded an assist in the game, through 12:39 on the ice. Mercer was not listed on the team’s active roster for the game.
The third goal for Team Canada was scored by Emmitt Finnie, with an assist from Brown. Following the win, Finnie spoke with IIHF.com about his role on the team.
"My role here is a little different from what I'm used to, but everyone here is a great player," Finnie enthused. "Whether I'm playing or not, it's not going to deteriorate my confidence. I'm just trying to work as hard as I can and make an impact when I'm out there."
There were two other games on Day eight: Germany vs. Hungary and Sweden vs. Italy. Germany defeated Hungary 6-2, while Sweden shut out Italy, winning 3-0.
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