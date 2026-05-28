Day Five: Devils at World Championships

Seven New Jersey Devils players are in Switzerland competing for the IIHF World Championship tournament. On May 19th, the fifth day of the tournament, no Devils players hit the ice.
There were four games, and the results are below.
Austria 3, Latvia 1
Norway 4, Italy 0
Hungary 5, Great Britain 0
Slovakia 5, Slovenia 4
The players from the Devils competing are Lenni Hameenaho, who represents Finland; Connor Brown and Dawson Mercer, who represent Canada; Paul Cotter, who plays for the USA; Nico Hischier and Timo Meier, who represent Switzerland; and Maytas Melovsky, who represents Czechia.
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