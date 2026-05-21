Day One: Devils at the Worlds

Seven New Jersey Devils players were back in action on Friday, May 15th, after the season ended a month ago. Although the team missed the playoffs, the IIHF World Championship began on Friday. Here is how each Devils player performed.
The seven players who participated are: Lenni Hameenaho, Paul Cotter, Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, Connor Brown, Dawson Mercer, and Matyas Melovsky.
Hameenaho represents Finland, Brown and Mercer Canada, Cotter USA, Hischier and Meier Switzerland, and Melovsky Czechia.
Here are the results from Day One:
Lenni Hameenaho
In Team Finland’s 3-1 win against Team Germany, Hameenaho took 17 shifts, played just under 12 minutes, and did not register a goal or assist.
Mercer and Brown
Team Canada beat Sweden 5-3. Mercer had four minutes of ice time with no points. Brown totaled 14:34 over 21 shifts and scored in the third period to secure Canada’s lead.
Hischier, Meier, and Cotter
Team Switzerland defeated Team USA 3-1 . Nico Hischier and Meier both left the game scoreless.
Cotter also had zero points in the loss.
Finally, let's check in with Melovsky:
Team Czechia defeated Team Denmark 4-1. Melovsky had no points.
The tournament continued with several Devils competing for the World Championship.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.