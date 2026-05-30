Day Seven: Devils at World Championships

The seventh day of the IIHF World Championship Tournament took place on May 21st.
Four games were played as the tournament continued on.
Seven New Jersey Devils players competed in the tournament: Hameenaho represented Finland, Brown and Mercer represented Canada, Cotter represented the USA, Hischier and Meier represented Switzerland, and Melovsky represented Czechia.
On the seventh day, the first game was between Team Finland and Team Latvia. Finland, along with Lenni Hameenaho, earned a 7-1 win.
Hameenaho contributed one assist in the game, through 19 shifts.
The next game of the day was Team Canada vs. Team Norway, with Canada coming out victorious, 6-5.
Connor Brown didn’t contribute a point in the game; however recorded 11 minutes on the ice in 15 shifts.
Team Canada’s Mark Scheifele scored 29 seconds into overtime to give Canada the win. Following the game, he spoke with IIHF.com about the game.
"It was a wild game, but it felt good playing with Mac," Scheifele said. "He's a pretty special player, so you just try to get open as much as possible, and he's going to find you. It was great resilience by all of us."
The third game of the day featured Team Switzerland and Great Britain. Switzerland won 4-1, thanks to a goal and an assist from Nico Hischier. Timo Meier also recorded an assist in the win.
The final game of the day featured no Devils; Team Slovakia beat Team Denmark 5-1.
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