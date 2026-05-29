Day Six: Devils at World Championships ​

The sixth day of the IIHF World Championship tournament took place on May 20th.
Four games were played, featuring several New Jersey Devils players competing for their respective teams.
The first game was between Austria and Switzerland. Switzerland dominated the game, winning 9-0.
Two Devils represented Switzerland: Timo Meier and Nico Hischier. Both had points in the team’s win. Meier recorded three points, one goal and two assists, while Hischier recorded two points, both goals.
The next game of the day featured Czechia and Italy, with Czechia coming out on top 3-1. One Devils player, Melovsky, competed for Team Czechia.
Melovsky recorded zero points in 11 minutes and 42 seconds on the ice.
The third game of the day featured Team USA against Team Germany. The close matchup ended in a 4-3 shootout victory for Team USA.
Devils’ Paul Cotter saw 12 minutes of ice time in 16 shifts, although he did not record a point.
No other Devils competed in the game.
The final game of the day was Team Sweden and Team Slovenia. Sweden dominated the game, leaving with a 6-0 victory.
No Devils competed in the final matchup.
The tournament continues, with each team one step closer to becoming the World Champions.
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