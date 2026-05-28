Day Three: Devils At World Championships

There were six games on the third day of the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland.
The seven players from the New Jersey Devils are Hameenaho, representing Finland; Brown and Mercer, Canada; Cotter, USA; Hischier and Meier, Switzerland; and Melovsky, Czechia.
Of the seven players at the tournament, only one Devils player played on the third day.
Paul Cotter competed with Team USA in the team's 5-1 win over Great Britain.
Cotter has put on a strong performance so far in this tournament. In the game on Day 3, Cotter had three points. He scored the first goal of the game and later tallied two assists.
Following the game, assistant captain Mathieu Olivier praised Cotter.
"He's an easy guy to play with,” Olivier said. “ Very predictable hockey. That's winning hockey, I've learned. He's a guy that can do it all. He can be physical, but he can also make plays out there.”
Team USA lost its opening game to Team Switzerland 3-1. The first victory of the tournament was against Great Britain.
Following the game, Team USA player Mason Lohrei shared his perspective on the first two games.
"Everyone's going to bring their best to start off, playing the U.S.," said Lohrei. "It's an easy game to get amped up for. I think it's good how we weathered the storm and just kind of stuck to it."
The six other Devils had the day off.
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