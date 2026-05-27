Day Two: Devils at the World Championship

On the second day of the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, several New Jersey Devils were in play.
The first game of the day was Team Switzerland and Team Latvia.
For Team Switzerland, two Devils players were on the ice: Timo Meier and Nico Hischier. Both recorded a point in Switzerland’s 4-2 win over Latvia.
The next game was a 6-0 win for Team Canada over Team Italy.
Devils’ Connor Brown had one assist, and Dawson Mercer skated for just over seven minutes.
Lenni Hameenaho had no points, but skated for over 15 minutes in Finland’s 4-1 win over Team Hungary.
The final score from day two was Slovenia 3, Czechia 2.
The game featured one Devil, Matyas Melovsky, who recorded one point in the overtime game.
The seven Devils continued their quest for the World Championship.
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