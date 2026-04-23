Devils’ 2025-26 Season Review: Standout Performances and Milestones

As the 2025-26 New Jersey Devils season concludes, here is a summary of the team's standout performances and milestones.
Finishing the season impressively, Jack Hughes ranked first in both assists and overall points. Specifically, Hughes had 50 assists and 77 points in 61 games played.
Meanwhile, Nico Hischier leads the team in goals, with 28, and also topped the charts in game-winning goals with six.
In terms of overall production, two players—Bratt and Hughes—finished the season with 70+ points.
Additionally, five players—Bratt, Hughes, Meier, Mercer, and Hischier—finished the season with 20-plus goals.
For individual achievements, with 19 goals, Cody Glass enjoyed a career-high year.
On the defensive side, Brenden Dillon, accumulating 89 minutes in the box, led the team in penalty minutes.
When it comes to ice time, Luke Hughes racked up the most, averaging just over 23 minutes per game.
Highlighting durability, only five players played all 82 games: Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Brenden Dillon, and Jonas Siegenthaler.
The team now heads into the offseason, preparing for the 2026-27 season.
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