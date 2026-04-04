Devils’ 2025-26 Statistics With Seven Games to Go

With only seven games left in their season, the New Jersey Devils currently rank seventh in the Metropolitan Division, having earned 80 points so far.
Over 75 games, the team has posted a 39-34-2 record. They are four points out of a wildcard spot for the playoffs, competing against the Boston Bruins (94 points), the Ottawa Senators (88 points), the Detroit Red Wings (88 points), the Columbus Blue Jackets (88 points), the Philadelphia Flyers (86 points), and the Washington Capitals (85 points).
Only the Florida Panthers, with 77 points, trail the Devils and are not eliminated. Toronto and the Rangers have been eliminated.
The Devils' final seven matchups are set: two games against the Montreal Canadiens, and once each against the Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins.
Only five players have played all 75 games: Brenden Dillon, Jonas Siegenthaler, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer.
Nico Hischier leads in goals (26), followed by Jack Hughes (24).
For assists, Jesper Bratt (46) is just ahead of Jack Hughes (44).
Jack Hughes is the current point leader with 68 in 54 games, and Bratt is second with 66.
Luke Hughes leads in time on ice, averaging 22:55 per game.
In net, Jacob Markstrom has started 41 games with a 22-18-1 record, a 3.12 goals against average, and a .883 save percentage.
Jake Allen has started 33 games, going 16-16-1 with a 2.70 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.
Nico Daws started one game and had a .968 save percentage. This season, Markstrom has posted a 22-18-1 record, a 3.12 goals against average, and a .883 save percentage.
There is still time for the season statistics to change, as the Devils embark on their final stretch of the 2025-26 season.
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