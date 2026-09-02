Devils Acquire Luke Evangelista From Predators in Trade

On Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils announced the acquisition of 24-year-old forward Luke Evangelista from the Nashville Predators in exchange for Colorado’s 2028 first-round pick (conditional) and New Jersey’s 2028 second-round pick.
According to the Devils’ press release, the conditions are as follows: in the event that either a) Colorado’s 2027 first-round pick is not transferred to Toronto; or b) Colorado’s 2028 first-round pick falls within the top 10, Nashville shall instead receive Colorado’s 2029 first-round pick.
Evangelista is entering the final season of a two-year contract carrying a $6 million value and a $3 million annual average value.
The winger is coming off the most productive season of his young NHL career. In 81 games with Nashville last season, Evangelista recorded 56 points, including a career-high 44 assists.
Originally selected 42nd overall by the Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft, Evangelista has spent the last four seasons within the Nashville organization. Now, he will join a Devils team undergoing a significant transformation under new general manager Sunny Mehta.
Evangelista becomes the latest forward added by Mehta, joining Anthony Mantha, Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Amadeus Lombardi as part of an offseason overhaul of New Jersey’s forward group.
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