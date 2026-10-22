Devils AHL Affiliate’s Strong Start Is Fueled By Veterans Embracing Roles

New Jersey Devils
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Rochester Americans
Oct 22, 2026 2:31 AMPublished Oct 22, 2026 2:31 AM
Updated Oct 22, 2026 3:36 AM
The Utica Comets have won four of their first five games in the American Hockey League season thanks to their veterans leading the way, which has helped the Devils' prospects develop.
The American Hockey League affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, the Utica Comets, have been a pleasant surprise early on this season. They were expected to be an improved team, with a new front office led by Sunny Mehta at the NHL level and Braden Birch at the AHL level, but they’ve exceeded expectations.
The Comets have won four of their first five games and have looked like one of the best teams in a competitive North Division. Great coaching has played a role, with Ryan Parent getting the most out of the team in his second full season behind the bench. Likewise, great defense and better goaltending have played a major role, as the Comets have allowed only 11 goals in their first five games.
However, the big difference between the Comets this season and in the past is their veteran presence. Specifically, their veterans are buying in and playing pivotal roles every night.
The Veterans Have Embraced Their Roles
Stefan Noesen is a lifetime NHLer. The 33-year-old forward has played 487 games in his NHL career and has been a valued depth player throughout the NHL, including two stops with the Devils. A veteran like Noesen can often view a move to the AHL, even to create space on the NHL roster, as a slap in the face and join the team feeling bitter and eager to leave.
That hasn’t been the case with Noesen. In his two games with the Comets, he’s been a pivotal forward who has helped in all three zones. He’s playing with a mission to make it back to the NHL, but he’s also made the players around him better.
Noesen isn’t the only veteran leading into a leadership role either. The Comets brought in players like Riley Tufte and Zach Gallant to provide a strong veteran presence. While both skaters haven’t made an impact on the scoresheet yet, they’ve played a complete game that’s helped the Comets start strong.
The Comets are 4-1 to begin the season, and they haven’t overwhelmed teams offensively, aside from their latest 5-3 win over the Rochester Americans. However, they’ve played suffocating defense and wear teams down. It comes in part from the veterans setting the tone and proving to the young players what it takes to make it to the NHL.
First In His Klass: Gabe Klassen’s Play Has Impressed
Gabe Klassen is one of many “tweeners” in the AHL, or players who are no longer considered prospects but are still young and developing. The 23-year-old came off a career-best season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, with 36 points in 59 games, yet the team moved on from him in the offseason, with younger players on the way.
In a league that is quick to give up on these players, the teams that bet on them benefit the most. The Comets pounced on Klassen and saw the benefits from day one, quite literally, as he scored the team’s first goal of the season.
Klassen was the high-impact player in the recent 5-3 win over the Amerks, with a goal and an assist. Every season, a handful of teams lean on the “tweeners” or young NHLers to lead them. Last season, the Toronto Marlies got a big bump from Benoit-Olivier Groulx, who was on the Toronto Maple Leafs by the end of the season as a depth center but also led the AHL team to the Calder Cup title.
The Comets hope they have something similar in Klassen, a center who plays anywhere in the lineup. Likewise, there’s optimism that Ben Steeves can be that high-impact AHLer, someone the Devils acquired this summer who is a constant threat on the offensive end.
The Culture Is Allowing The Prospects To Develop
The Devils don’t have a deep prospect pool, something Mehta hopes to change over time with better drafting and development. However, the handful of players in Utica have impressed and look poised to make an impact in the NHL at some point down the road.
Anton Silaev is the big name everyone has their eyes on. He’s the powerful defenseman who cleans up pucks and forces turnovers. He won’t stand out on the offensive end but he’s developing into a shutdown defenseman, which helps when he’s playing alongside Vladislav Kolyachonok, a 25-year-old defenseman who is playing in his sixth AHL season.
Likewise, young forwards like Lenni Hämeenaho have made significant strides so far, with five points in five games and flashes on the wing. He’s in his second AHL season and, at 22, is hoping to make a case to join the NHL roster.
The Comets have only played five games so far in a 72-game season. There’s a lot of hockey left ahead of them. That said, there’s plenty of optimism for what the season holds based on their strong start.
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