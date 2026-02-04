Devils Aquire Center Depth In Trade With Blues

After the New Jersey Devils’ Wednesday afternoon practice in Newark, general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced a trade.
The team has acquired forward Nick Bjugstad in a trade with the St. Louis Blues in exchange for forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The pick will be the latest of the three fourth-round picks that New Jersey currently owns (Dallas, Winnipeg, or New Jersey).
Bjugstad, 33, has played in 35 games with the Blues this season and has six goals and seven points. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound center has won 134 of 262 face-offs this season (51.2%) and has been credited with 73 hits.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota, native is in his first season of a two-year contract worth $3.5 million ($1,750,000 AAV), which was signed with St. Louis on July 1, 2025.
Bordeleau signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Devils on July 24, 2025. In 35 games with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League, he has eight points (two goals, six assists).