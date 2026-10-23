Devils Are Leaning Into A Winning Identity With Consecutive Victories

New Jersey Devils
235 Members•3,028 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 23, 2026 5:06 AMPublished Oct 23, 2026 5:06 AM
The 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks is their second in a row and fourth in five games. The Devils hope their winning formula that’s working in October translates to the whole season.
The New Jersey Devils have hit their stride and are playing the right way early on in the season. They’ve won back-to-back games with a 4-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche and a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks while taking four of the last five games to move to 6-4 on the season.
Along with the results, the Devils have played their best hockey lately. Their high-flying, skilled offense has led the way, scoring 22 goals in the last five games, but they've also stepped up defensively, especially in the last two games.
The first month of the season is about finding out what the identity is and leaning into it. The Devils have found their identity and are starting to string together wins. Now, the question is whether it translates throughout the season.
The Buy-In Is Noticeable
The Devils needed the forwards to step up on the defensive end, especially after a few rough games to start the season. They needed the buy-in from everyone, not just the checking lines but also the skilled players.
The difference is noticeable in the recent games. The Devils are blocking shots and, more importantly, are playing the shooting lanes to limit the opponent from generating many high-danger chances. “I thought defensively through the whole game; quite honestly, I thought we were quite good,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the game.
The Devils limited the Avalanche to just four shots in the first period on Tuesday night. They allowed only one to the Ducks in the latest game, helping the goaltenders start the game strong and put together great performances. “How we defend, we just make the game a lot simpler for them in front of them,” Keefe added, on the impact the defense has had on the goaltending.
Goaltending Has Delivered Lately
For the second game in a row, Nico Daws gave the Devils a strong start. While the 7-1 win over the New York Rangers was a dominant performance across the board, the win over the Ducks required him to step up and make a few big saves, especially late in the game. He shut the door on the Ducks to secure the 4-1 win.
With Jake Allen coming off a strong start of his own against the Avalanche, the Devils have found stability in the net, at least for now. They’ll hope it holds up, and there’s a good chance it does if the defense keeps playing at this level.
The Devils Are Scoring At The Net Front
A recurring issue for the Devils in previous seasons was their inability to score at the net front. They’ve struggled to get to the dirty areas and power home pucks in the crease and the slot. The skill is there, but not the goals needed to have a complete offense.
Nico Hischier set the tone, with multiple goals in front of the net to start the season. He added another on Thursday as he collected a rebound and found the net for his fifth goal of the season.
Now, the other forwards are following suit and scoring in the dirty areas. “For us to just find a new dimension in our game throughout all the lines. It's not just one or two lines,” Jesper Bratt noted after the win over the Ducks, a game where they scored three goals near the net.
Gritsyuk Is More Confident & It Shows
Gritsyuk scored again and has five goals this season. He’s always had the skill, yet the move to the Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt line has unlocked his skill offensively, with four of his five goals coming in the last five games.
His skills work with Bratt and Hughes, two great skaters with plenty of skill. “We've seen the type of shot that he has, the type of player that he is,” Bratt stated, adding, “His skating, his plays with the puck, and definitely his goal-scoring touch. He just knows where to shoot. He has a great shot. We're going to tell him to keep using it.”
This is Grityuk’s second season in the NHL, and he’s finding his footing in the league. He not only understands his linemates and the Devils' system, but also knows how to beat opposing defenses. It’s a growing confidence that’s made the offense tough to stop.
The Lines Are Clicking But Will Adapt Over Time
The opening night lineup had Anthony Mantha on the Bratt-Hughes line. The swap, which moved Mantha to the Evan Rodrigues line and Gritsyuk to the Bratt-Hughes tandem, changed the dynamics of the forward unit.
Instead of different player types on the same line, the Devils now have a speed line that can gash teams and a heavier line that adds physicality. It’s allowed the Devils to come at teams in waves, and for Keefe specifically, he can lean on one line or another depending on the situation.
That said, it’s a long season, and Keefe knows things will change. “Each situation is different. Each opponent is different; different situations call for different things,” he mentioned after Thursday’s win. “We've got lots of options, and it's a long season. You’re going to see lots of different people play there,” Keefe added. The Devils have depth, and it allows them to prepare for each situation. In the past five games, they’ve found favorable matchups to win four of them, but might mix things up as the season goes on.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy