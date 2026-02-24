Devils at the 2026 Olympics: Player Performances and Highlights

The seven New Jersey Devils who represented their countries at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics have all concluded play and prepare to head back to Newark.
At the end of their respective journeys, let’s take a look at how each player performed on the global stage.
Jack Hughes
Jack Hughes had an incredible Olympic run, making history by scoring the overtime winner in the gold medal game. Hughes had seven points in six games played: four goals and three assists.
He was the hero in the final game for Team USA, first losing his teeth to a high stick and then bouncing back to win gold for the USA. Hughes had a strong showing and proved how, when healthy, he truly is an incredible player.
Simon Nemec
Nemec earned two assists in six games. With Team Slovakia, he landed in fourth place in men’s hockey. His team lost 6-1 to Finland in the bronze medal game, missing the podium. Nemec played a key role in Slovakia’s Olympic run.
Jesper Bratt
During the Olympics, Bratt recorded one assist in four games and posted a -2 rating. With the Devils this season, Bratt has played 57 games, accumulating 41 points, comprised of 13 goals and 28 assists. His current +/- stands at -19.
Nico Hischier
With Team Switzerland, Hischier has earned 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) in 5 games.This season with the Devils, Hischier appeared in 57 games, recording 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists).
Timo Meier
Meier earned seven points in five games with Team Switzerland at the Olympic Games. He scored three goals and tallied four assists. When playing for the Devils, Meier has registered 28 points in 52 games, including 13 goals and 17 assists.
Jonas Siegenthaler
While competing for Team Switzerland, Siegenthaler earned no points in five games.In 57 games with the Devils, Siegenthaler has contributed seven assists.
Jacob Markstrom
Markstrom appeared in three games for Team Sweden, earning two wins and one loss along with a .935 save percentage. For the Devils, he has earned 29 starts and played 30 games. Markstrom has won 15 games, lost 13, for a total save percentage of .882.
