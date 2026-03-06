Devils Celebrate Olympic Gold with Team USA and PWHL Stars in Special Ceremony

The New Jersey Devils won their third straight game on Wednesday; however, before the game, they were joined by the Professional Women’s Hockey League Boston Fleet and Team USA Gold Medalists, Aerin Frankel, Haley Winn, and Megan Keller.
The three players joined Team USA’s Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews for a ceremonial puck drop. This event was especially meaningful, as both the women's and men’s Team USA ice hockey teams had recently won gold at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics.
Both games ended in golden goals in overtime against Team Canada. Notably, Megan Keller and Jack Hughes scored the decisive goals for their respective teams.
Jack Hughes and Keller were previously honored by their respective teams; however, this was the first time the two were on the ice together.
Continuing their celebratory week, both Jack and Megan also appeared on Saturday Night Live.
The entire Boston Fleet team then watched as the Devils battled the Toronto Maple Leafs through three periods, overtime, and eventually won in a shootout.
The following night, the Fleet took to the ice themselves the next night against the New York Sirens at the Prudential Center.
The Devils are now preparing to take on the New York Rangers on Saturday.
