Devils Close Homestand 5-2

On Monday, the Devils secured a 4-3 overtime victory against the Boston Bruins.
Below is a recap of the entire homestand.
March 3 - Devils 5, Panthers 1
March 4 - Devils 4, Maple Leafs 3 (SO)
March 7 - Devils 6, Rangers 3
March 7 - Devils 0, Red Wings 3
March 12 - Devils 4, Flames 5
March 14 - Devils 6, Kings 4
March 16 - Devils 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
Building on this successful homestand, the Devils have scored 28 goals over the last seven games, including one game in which they were shut out. The previous 28 goals took the Devils from January 14 to February 28 to complete, nearly twice as long.
The team is 27-9-1 when scoring three or more goals this season.
During the homestand, Jack Hughes has tallied 12 points, staying productive since returning from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games. Against the Bruins, Hughes assisted on three of the Devils' four goals. Hughes registered two assists in the second period and added his final assist in overtime on Paul Cotter’s game-winner.
Cotter also had a strong game, scoring twice, including the overtime winner with seven seconds remaining.
Despite their successful home stretch, the Devils find themselves in 23rd place out of 32 teams. The Devils currently have 70 points, tied with the San Jose Sharks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The team has a record of 34-31-2 in 67 games played. They are seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
Reflecting on their season’s context, Adam Proteau of The Hockey News writes the Devils are one of four teams he describes as in the 'mushy middle' of the league.
The mushy middle is “a place in the standings where a team is not good enough to contend for a championship, but also not bad enough to land a lottery draft pick.”
As of now, the team looks set to miss the playoffs for the second time in three years.
The Devils play again on Wednesday.
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