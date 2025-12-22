Devils Defenseman Is One Step Closer To Returning

The New Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic returned to practice on Sunday morning.

Kovacevic was placed on LTIR this season after sustaining a knee injury at the end of last season.

Previously, on July 2, the team announced Kovacevic would miss part of the regular season due to knee surgery performed on May 8.

This Sunday marked Kovacevic's first time practicing this season, signaling a new development in his recovery.

While his return to the lineup seems near, the Devils face another challenge: cap space remains an issue.

Currently, the Devils have $12,500 in cap space, and they are projected to be $-5,030,247 over per PuckPedia. This financial constraint complicates Kovacevic's activation.

New Jersey acquired him on June 30, 2024, in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick. On March 7, 2025, the Devils signed him to a five-year, $20 million contract ($4 million AAV).

But with Kovacevic’s $4 million annual salary, activating him will require a roster move under these conditions.

With these factors in mind, the Devils have decisions ahead. They will likely activate Kovacevic, who last season appeared in 81 games and set personal records with 16 assists, 17 points, and 1 goal.

A move will be needed if the team wants Kovacevic back in the lineup, and his return appears close.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.