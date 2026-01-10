Devils Defenseman Placed on Waivers

The New Jersey Devils announced on Friday that they had placed defenseman Dennis Cholowski on waivers.

The 27-year-old was drafted 20th overall in 2016 by the Detroit Red Wings. He played three seasons for the team before joining the Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, New York Islanders, and now the Devils.

This season, Cholowski has played 15 games for the Devils. He recorded one assist with the team.

In his career, Cholowski has played in 171 games and earned 41 points.

He signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with New Jersey on July 1, 2025.

