Devils Defenseman Reaches Career Milestone

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Dallas Stars 6-4 on Tuesday night; however, for defenseman Dougie Hamilton, another feat was reached.
Hamilton played in his 900th career game on Tuesday.
The defenseman has been with the Devils for five years. In his time with the Devils, Hamilton has appeared in 293 games, tallying 55 goals and 137 assists.
The 32-year-old earned two points - an assist and a goal - on Tuesday evening.
This season, he has appeared in 65 games, tallying 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists).
In Hamilton’s 900 games, he has earned a total of 161 goals and 372 assists. He has played for four teams throughout his career.
He was drafted 9th overall in 2011 by the Boston Bruins. After three seasons with the Bruins, Hamilton joined the Calgary Flames for three seasons, then three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes, before joining the Devils in 2021-22.
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