Devils' Defenseman Returns To Lineup Against Blues

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes will return to the lineup on Saturday evening against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
The 22-year-old, who has been on long-term injured reserve since Jan. 19 with a shoulder injury, became eligible to return against the Blues. Hughes was taken off IR on Saturday. In a corresponding move, defenseman Colton White was sent to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets.
During his pregame media availability on NJD.TV, Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed that Hughes will be inserted back into the lineup.
Hughes has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 49 games. He has averaged 23:04 of ice time this season, the most of his young career.
At this time, it is unclear who will come out of New Jersey’s lineup. Keefe stated that some of his players are dealing with an illness and will be game-time decisions.
The puck drops between the Devils and Blues at 5:00 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on MSGSN. The two teams previously met on Nov. 26, with New Jersey winning 3-2 in overtime when Simon Nemec scored the game-winning goal.
