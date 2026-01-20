Devils Defenseman Suffers Injury In Overtime Victory Against Flames

New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes suffered an injury in the team's 2-1 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
The 22-year-old left the game midway through the second period and did not return.
“He is going to have to get evaluated,” head coach Sheldon Keefe told MSG Networks. “He is going to miss time, for sure. We won't see him for the rest of his road trip. We will get him evaluated and determine the length of time from there.”
The Devils will continue their Western Canada road trip with a game against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. The club currently has seven defensemen on its roster, including Hughes. Johnathan Kovacevic was held out of the lineup on Monday night against the Flames.
"We learned last week that Kovy’s, not his knee but his body overall, isn’t quite ready for back-to-backs,” Keefe said. "Just giving him today off and an opportunity for the group to go today and see if they can come together."
Hughes signed a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV) to remain in New Jersey on Oct. 1. This season, he has appeared in 48 games and has 26 points (five goals, 21 assists).
