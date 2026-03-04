Devils Dominate Panthers, Celebrate Milestones in 5-1 Victory.

In addition to their victory, the game marked milestones for several Devils players.
The Devils are currently in 25th place in the league with 62 points. The team is seventh in the Metropolitan Division, after a rough stretch at the beginning of the season. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom spoke about what the team needs to do looking ahead to the postseason.
"We know the situation we're in," Markstrom said to NJD.tv. "We have to win hockey games, and we have to win a ton of them. It just starts with building our game and our process."
The five-goal night saw Arseny Gritsyuk, Dougie Hamilton, Cody Glass, Dawson Mercer, and Simon Nemec all find the net.
Among them, Glass’s goal was his 14th of the season, tying his career high last set in 2022-23 while with the Nashville Predators.
Another player who has been performing strongly since returning from the Olympics is Jack Hughes. Hughes has earned five assists in four games. He notched two on Tuesday.
These milestones included significant career marks for two Devils.
For Devils Nick Bjugstad, Tuesday night marked his 800th NHL game. Bjugstad was drafted by the Florida Panthers in 2010 and spent nine seasons with the team. He faced off against them last night.
Dawson Mercer also hit a milestone by playing in his 389th consecutive game for the Devils, moving him into second place in franchise history. He now trails only Travis Zajac, who played 401 straight games, and surpasses Ken Daneyko.
Looking ahead, the Devils have 15 back-to-back games this season. Wednesday marks the 11th of these, as they prepare to face the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7.
