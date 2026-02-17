Devils Duo Lead Switzerland Past Italy 3-0 in Olympic Qualifiers.

Switzerland shut out Italy 3-0 in the Qualifiers, backed by three New Jersey Devils players. Switzerland will advance to the next round, where they will face Team Finland.
Of the three Devils that played for Switzerland, two stood out. Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Jonas Siegenthaler are all rostered for both the Devils and Team Switzerland. For Hischier and Meier, their performances have had a significant impact on this competition's results.
Hischier factored in all of the team's goals to advance to the Quarterfinals. His one goal and three assists against Team Italy helped them shut out their opponent on Tuesday.
Hischier is tied for the most assists in a period by a Swiss player in a tournament involving NHL players. He also earned his first goal of the tournament on Tuesday, tying him for the most points in a single game by a Swiss player.
He isn’t the only New Jersey Devils player making headlines. Timo Meier had two assists, one on Hischer's goal, to help the team advance.
Meier has had a strong tournament, scoring three points in Sweden's preliminary round.Meier currently ranks third all-time among players for Team Switzerland in an Olympic tournament with NHL involvement.
Meier is in second place among scoring leaders in the entire tournament at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics, with 7 points in 4 games played. His three goals and four assists trail only Connor McDavid for Team Canada, who currently has nine points in three games.
