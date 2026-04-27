Devils Emphasize ‘B-Game’ Mindset in 2025-26 Season Reflections

"I think the B level should be the bare minimum," Hischier said to NJD.tv. "It's not like getting to that; I think that's the bare minimum, and that's got to be a consistent enough game that keeps us in games or gives us a chance to win hockey games. And then, if we set that as the standard, whenever we play better, we have a better chance of winning. But the B level is already a high standard. So that's kind of what I'm trying to say.”