Devils Emphasize ‘B-Game’ Mindset in 2025-26 Season Reflections

The New Jersey Devils spoke about 'B-Game' during their closing interviews following the 2025-26 season.
B-Game was explained by captain Nico Hischier.
"I think the B level should be the bare minimum," Hischier said to NJD.tv. "It's not like getting to that; I think that's the bare minimum, and that's got to be a consistent enough game that keeps us in games or gives us a chance to win hockey games. And then, if we set that as the standard, whenever we play better, we have a better chance of winning. But the B level is already a high standard. So that's kind of what I'm trying to say.”
The Devils fell short of the playoffs with a 42-37-3 record.
Having entered the season eager for revenge after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the NHL playoffs, they hoped to build on the previous year's energy.
However, despite high ambitions, their season ended earlier than expected with a disappointing outcome.
“No team, even the best of the best, will have their A-Game every night; it’s just simply not possible,” Hischier continued. “But the idea of relying on a B Game, well, that might be the most important thing to sort out.”
The team struggled with injuries this season. Most notably, Jack Hughes missed several weeks due to an off-ice hand injury before returning to action.
In addition, Luke Hughes was sidelined following shoulder surgery towards the end of the season. Zack MacEwen appeared in just three games, while Stefan Noesen and Brett Pesce each missed time because of knee injuries.
Reflecting on the season, the team consistently referenced playing their ‘B-game.’
They discussed the importance of finding ways to win, even when not performing at their best, reinforcing the point that this mindset would be vital moving forward.
As they head into the offseason and begin preparing for the 2026-27 season, the message remains clear: finding their B-game is crucial if the Devils are to make a playoff push and achieve a successful year.
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