Devils End Road Trip with Victory Over Blues

Since returning from the Olympic break, the Devils have played three games: losing at home to Buffalo, losing on the road to Pittsburgh, and winning in St. Louis to conclude a two-game road trip.
In the first game, which was played in New Jersey, the Devils lost 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres.
In the second game, the Devils hit the road and lost 4-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The team secured their only win of the stretch in the final game, and captain Nico Hischier shared how it felt to get back into the win column.
"It feels good to get rewarded,” Hischier said. “I feel like those (were) tough losses, we didn’t get outplayed or anything, lots of chances and didn’t score, but today we brought a very detailed effort and scored some goals.”
Hischier scored the third goal for the Devils, an empty-net goal. The other players who scored were Dougie Hamilton and Timo Meier.
Meier spoke about the shift in momentum that fueled the win.
"Good first period and then the second period we kept ramping it up,” Meier said to NJD.tv. “And then, found a way to find two points, which are really important, and now we’ve got to find a way to build on this win and take this feeling home and continue.”
Looking to build on this momentum, the team will face the Florida Panthers on Tuesday evening, kicking off a seven-game home stretch. The Devils finished their road trip with a 1-1 record.
