Devils Face Flyers Tonight, Who Lead Season Series 2-0

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, as they finish out the season series.
The Flyers currently lead the season series 2-0 after winning the first two meetings.
The results are listed below.
- Nov. 22 at Philadelphia, L 6-3
- Nov. 29 vs. Philadelphia, L 5-3
- April 7 vs. Philadelphia
Both teams have five games remaining in their seasons, and they are in very different spots.
On one hand, the Devils face near-elimination, while on the other, the Flyers jumped into the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with their recent win over Boston. Interestingly, despite the current standings, the Devils have won one more game than the Flyers this season.
The Flyers have a record of 39-26-12, while the Devils are 40-34-3.
The Devils have 83 points, while the Flyers have 90.
The Devils will be eliminated with a regulation loss to Philadelphia tonight or if Ottawa records one point against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The puck will drop at 7 PM.
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