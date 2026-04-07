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Devils Face Flyers Tonight, Who Lead Season Series 2-0

Vani Hanamirian
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The New Jersey Devils will take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight, as they finish out the season series. ​

The Flyers currently lead the season series 2-0 after winning the first two meetings.

The results are listed below.  ​

  • Nov. 22 at Philadelphia, L 6-3
  • Nov. 29 vs. Philadelphia, L 5-3
  • April 7 vs. Philadelphia

Both teams have five games remaining in their seasons, and they are in very different spots. ​

On one hand, the Devils face near-elimination, while on the other, the Flyers jumped into the third spot in the Metropolitan Division with their recent win over Boston. ​Interestingly, despite the current standings, the Devils have won one more game than the Flyers this season. ​

The Flyers have a record of 39-26-12, while the Devils are 40-34-3.

The Devils have 83 points, while the Flyers have 90. ​

The Devils will be eliminated with a regulation loss to Philadelphia tonight or if Ottawa records one point against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The puck will drop at 7 PM. 

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

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