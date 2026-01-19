Devils Fall To Hurricanes: Bratt Reaches 600-Game Milestone

The New Jersey Devils lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1 on Saturday. Jesper Bratt recorded a milestone night, playing in his 600th NHL game, but the Devils were unable to produce offensively.
The lone goal was scored by Timo Meier. Following the game, Meier spoke with NJD.tv about his perspective.
“Until they scored their first goal, I thought we played well,” Meier said. “We kind of changed our game after that, and it plays right into their hands. That can’t happen, especially against a team like that.”
Meier's goal, the only Devils score, came during a third-period power play. Head coach Sheldon Keefe recapped his team's performance.
“We have to capitalize on our chances,” Keefe said. “We didn’t punish them for their mistakes, but they punished us for ours.”
The Devils had 30 shots, the Hurricanes 35. New Jersey has lost all three games against Carolina this season.
The two teams first met on October 9th, when the Devils lost 6-3. Their second meeting was on January 4th, ending in a 3-1 Devils loss. Last night was their third matchup.
The Devils will now go on the road before the league pauses for the Olympic break. Meier discussed the importance of building momentum heading into the break.
"This road trip before the Olympic break, we need to start collecting points," Meier said. "It's tight, every point counts. We've got to figure it out fast and do it on the road."
The Devils' next game will be on Monday, January 19th, against the Calgary Flames.
