Devils Forward Scores His First Goal Of The Season

New Jersey Devils forward Evgenii Dadonov recorded his first point of the season in the team's 72nd game.
With 23 seconds left in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes, Dadonov scored his first goal as a Devil, the team's second of the game.
Dadonov, 37, has battled injuries, playing only 20 games after joining the Devils as a free agent on July 1, 2025. Dadonov has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the team.
The Florida Panthers drafted Dadonov 71st overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.
In his 13 years in the NHL, he has played a total of 637 games, tallying 362 points. He has played for the Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights, and Montreal Canadiens.
Injuries, time on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), healthy scratches, and waivers have limited Dadonov this season.
Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks had Dadonov in the projected lineup. The Devils have nine games remaining on their 2025-26 schedule.
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