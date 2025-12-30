Devils Forward Sent Back to AHL

The New Jersey Devils announced on December 28th that the team had sent forward Angus Crookshank back to the American Hockey League (AHL).

Crookshank played eight games for the Devils, scoring one goal and averaging just over eight and a half minutes on ice.

He will return to the AHL to rejoin the Utica Comets.

The 26-year-old has played 18 games for the Comets this season and earned seven points.

A 2018 fifth-round pick, Crookshank is no stranger to the NHL, having played two seasons with the Ottawa Senators, recording 21 games and four points. In 29 NHL games, he has five points.

