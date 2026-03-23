Devils' Forward To Miss Remainder Of Season With Injury

New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season with a lower-body injury.
On Sunday afternoon, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the 33-year-old’s status.
“Noesen is ruled out for the remainder of the season,” Keefe said. “The recovery wasn’t going the way they thought it would, and he had to get another procedure. It just wasn’t going to be feasible for him to push to get back this season.”
The veteran winger appeared in 38 games this season, earning seven points (three goals, four assists).
Injuries have plagued Noesen all season. He missed training camp and the first few weeks due to a pre-existing groin injury from last season. The team announced he re-injured it late in the summer and required a procedure. After making his debut on Oct. 22, he dealt with another in January, which led to knee surgery.
Noesen is in the second year of a three-year contract with an annual average value of $2,750,000. It's his second stint with the Devils as the organization claimed Noesen off waivers from the Anaheim Ducks in 2017. He played 145 games with New Jersey until the end of the 2018-19 season.
Noesen is the second Devils forward who will miss the remainder of the season. Zack MacEwen had ACL surgery after only playing three games for New Jersey in November.
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