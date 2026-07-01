Devils Free Agency: Nico Hischier Extension, Another Winger, A Big Trade?

The New Jersey Devils and the rest of the NHL are set to participate in the free agency period.
The New Jersey Devils are in an interesting spot with their organization. They have shown flashes of being elite with their current core, and they have shown flashes of a team that isn't going anywhere.
To avoid leaning towards the latter in 2026-27, the Devils need to have a great off-season, supplementing their roster. Sunny Mehta's first GM job came with some negative baggage that he must work his way through.
Going into Tuesday, he had made some interesting trades, and he completed his first draft as the head man in the chair. Then he made his first true "clean up" move by trading Jacob Markstrom to the Florida Panthers.
In return for Markstrom, the Devils landed three players, including both Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist. Both of those players will help make their bottom six stronger.
Now, Mehta has the opportunity of free agency to make more moves that will help the team take a step forward. One of the things that he is expected to do, if not on Wednesday, shortly after, is announce an extension for captain Nico Hischier.
Hischier isn't a prolific offensive playmaker, but he has the ability to be a driver on a line, and he can score goals in bunches. He won't ever be a top-ten NHL scorer, but he will be an above-average producer while bringing a notable two-way game.
There is a chance that Mehta has a seat at the table for a free agent or two. The crop of players is one of the worst free-agent classes in the history of the NHL, but there are a few key forwards who can help within the top six.
Whether it's Mats Zuccarello, Anders Lee, Patrick Kane, or someone else, there are options. None of those guys are the players that they were five years ago, let alone ten years ago, but they all bring something different that can help.
Could the New Jersey Devils actually make another big trade during the free agency season? The big name to think about right now is Connor Hellebuyck.
Kevin Weekes of ESPN and NHL Network had a cryptic tweet hinting at a pending trade involving Hellebuyck, but there were no details.
After clearing some cap space and trading their starting goalie away, it is fair to wonder if the Devils are one of the teams involved. They have draft picks and players that they might be willing to move for Hellebuyck.
Connor Hellebuyck is one of those goalies who come around once in a generation. He has won the Vezina Trophy three times, and one of those years he won the Hart Trophy as the league MVP.
In February, he put on a magnificent show backstopping Team USA to its first Olympic Gold Medal since 1980. Reuniting him with Jack Hughes, who scored the Golden Goal in that game, would be an excellent move by Mehta.
There are also other wingers on the trade market like Jason Robertson and Alex DeBrincat, both of whom would be an element that New Jersey is missing in the top-six.
Of course, the elephant in the room will remain, Quinn Hughes, until there is a resolution. On Wednesday, he will be eligible to sign an extension with whatever team he currently plays for. If the Devils wanted to pull off a big trade for Jack and Luke's older brother, it would cost them, but he's one of the best defensemen in the world.
Things will get ugly if he signs a three-year extension with Minnesota, bringing him to unrestricted free agency at the same time as Jack. Still, the Devils have to do what is best for their organization, regardless of how that plays out.
At this time, the Devils have a core with talent in their prime. Jack Hughes reached a new level after that life-changing goal, and the Devils need to take advantage of it right now. This off-season frenzy has to go their way, or it will go down as a wasted era.
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