Devils Head Into The Final 12 Games of the Season

As the New Jersey Devils head into their final 12 games of the season, the team is currently holding several records and accomplishments.
Jack Hughes has been a key player since returning from the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games. The forward is tied for fifth in the NHL in points since returning with 21. He is also tied for goals since returning, with eight, further boosting the team's offensive momentum.
Building on these strong individual performances, the team has gone 4-1-0 in their last five games and 7-3-0 in their last 10.
In addition to their recent success, the Devils are 16-8-0 when outshot and remain the least-penalized team in the NHL.
Consistent play has also helped; when leading after two periods, the Devils are 22-0-0.
Finally, the team is 12-2 in overtime this year.
There are 12 games left in the season, with the Devils playing the Predators today, the Hurricanes on Saturday, and the Blackhawks on Sunday.
The remaining schedule is available below.
Tuesday March 31st @ New York Rangers 7:00PM
Thursday, April 2nd vs Washington Capitals 7:30PM
Saturday, April 4th vs Montreal Canadiens 7:00PM
Sunday April 5th @ Montreal Canadiens 7:00PM
Tuesday, April 7th vs Philadelphia Flyers 7:00PM
Thursday, April 9th vs Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00PM
Saturday, April 11th @ Detroit Red Wings 5:00PM
Sunday, April 12th vs Ottawa Senators 7:00PM
Tuesday April 14th @ Boston Bruins 7:00PM
Looking at the full slate ahead, six of the remaining 12 games will be on the road while six will be at home.
The team will face off against seven current playoff teams, making for a demanding finish.
As for tonight's game, the puck will drop at 8:08 pm as the team heads into the final stretch of their season.
Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.