Devils Injury Updates Cap Off 2025-26 Season

The New Jersey Devils' season ended, but before the team headed into the off-season, NJD.tv provided injury updates on several players.
Rookie Arseny Gristyuk provided the first update. Wearing a sling at the final press availability of the season, he is expected to return to action in about six weeks, according to NHL.com.
Next, the team provided an update on Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom missed the final few games of the season with injuries. The team announced that he will also return in six weeks and will sit out of the World Championships this summer.
Next is Luke Hughes, who underwent a procedure on his upper body, which caused him to miss the end of the season as well. The Devils announced that the procedure was successful and that Hughes has begun rehab.
Finally, the team's last update was on Stefan Noesen, who had a cyst on the back of his knee. The team announced both the successful removal of the cyst and that Noesen should be ready for training camp in the fall.
The team concluded their season with final media availabilities last week.
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