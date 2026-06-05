Devils' Jack Hughes & Jesper Bratt Among NHL Players Receiving Lady Byng Votes
On Friday morning, the NHL announced the winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is the 2025-26 recipient, getting 45 first-place votes. The other two finalists were Anze Kopitar of the LA Kings and Jake Sanderson of the Ottawa Senators.
New Jersey Devils alternate captain Jack Hughes finished seventh, earning six first-place votes. The 25-year-old dealt with injuries this season and was limited to 61 games. He finished his campaign with 77 points (27 goals, 50 assists) and 10 penalty minutes.
Hughes’ linemate, Jesper Bratt, finished 14th in Lady Byng voting, receiving one first-place vote. Unlike Hughes, he appeared in all 82 games and eclipsed the 70-point mark for the fifth consecutive season. He averaged a little over 18 minutes per night and finished the season with 12 penalty minutes.
It was separately announced that Devils captain Nico Hischier finished ninth in the Frank J. Selke Trophy voting, recognizing “the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” as selected by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
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